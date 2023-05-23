Lawan denies interest in Senate presidency

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has dismissed a report about his interest in the presidency of the Red Chamber.

The Yobe-born lawmaker was elected the president of the 9th Senate in 2019 and he will complete his tenure next month.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) had nominated the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godwill Akpabio, and the Senator representing Kano North, Barau Jibrin, as Senate president and deputy respectively.

Lawan made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “I have read some media reports that I have joined the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate.

“Ordinarily I would not have responded to these reports but when lies are not refuted, they have the tendency to create an illusion of truth.

“The truth is that I have never told anyone or held a meeting with anyone that I am running for the Presidency of the 10th Senate, so the public should discountenance the reports.

“The fact remains that I am part of the leadership of our great party, the APC, seeking to find solutions to the numerous issues arising from the contests for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly and I will continue to remain focused on that.”

