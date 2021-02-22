Buhari, Lawan meet on Nigeria’s security challenges, others | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday held a closed-doors meeting with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Lawan, who briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, described talks between the duo as fruitful.

The Senate President said he discussed the country’s security challenges and other major national issues with the President.

He stressed that the primary responsibility of the government is to ensure the safety of Nigerians at all times.

Lawan assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would put in place measures aimed at improving security in the country within two months.

He said: “There is nothing more important today or more topical than the security of Nigeria.

“We have discussed, we had a very extensive discussion on the security of all parts of Nigeria, and how we should go about improving the situation. We all have roles to play.

“Nobody would like to see the kind of thing that we are experiencing in various parts of the country in the form of insecurity.

“I believe that between now and probably the next two months, there will be a lot of activities to ensure that we secure environments for people to live a very normal life, where we also believe that the government is headed in the right direction.

“Recall that the National Economic Council approved taking some funds from the Excess Crude Accounts with a view to giving more resources to our armed forces.

“This is a commendable effort and we are ready to help with appropriation to ensure that we buy those things required for security.”

