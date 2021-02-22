Nigeria govt directs TV stations to engage sign language interpreters | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria govt directs TV stations to engage sign language interpreters
The Federal Government on Monday directed television stations in the country to engage sign language interpreters for news broadcasts in line with National Broadcasting Code.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the directive during a virtual meeting with the officials of the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) in Abuja.
He said the directive would be officially communicated to all public and private TV stations on Tuesday.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the directive followed a complaint by the Executive Director of CCD, Mr. David Anyaele, on discrimination against its members by media organizations in the country.
Anyaele, who was physically present at the meeting, said he was making the request on behalf of the 31 million Nigerians living with disabilities.
The minister noted that the sign language component during news broadcast was backed by the NBC code and TV stations would be directed to comply with the provision.
READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed challenges media to take the lead in telling the Nigerian story
He said the ministry would collaborate with the Centre in the implementation of the relevant sections of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Mohammed expressed delight that some states had domesticated the Law, saying Lagos and Ekiti had already met the imperatives of the Act.
