'Face governance and stop chasing shadows,' Okorocha tells Uzodinma | Ripples Nigeria

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, said on Monday Governor Hope Uzodinma has abandoned governance in pursuit of violence in the state.

Police on Sunday arrested the former Imo State governor for allegedly leading his supporters to break into the Royal Palm Spring Estate sealed by the state government.

The estate is linked to Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain later accused Governor Uzodinma’s aides of attacking him with 1,000 thugs at the estate.

The senator and Uzodinma had been at loggerheads since the latter assumed office in February last year.

The governor had claimed last year that the cause of their feud was his refusal to stop all inquests set up by former governor Emeka Ihedioha to probe his Okorocha’s administration.

The ex-governor had since been released by the police.

An enraged Okorocha, who addressed his supporters at Spibat mansion in Owerri, on Tuesday, said Uzodinma may not end up well as a governor of Imo State.

He insisted that the governor sent over 1,000 thugs to attack him and his aides.

He also asked the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to order the arrest of the governor’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, and his Senior Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Eric Uwakwe, for allegedly leading thugs to attack him at the estate.

Okorocha said: “The way Governor Hope Uzodinma is going, he may not end well as governor. Insecurity is ravaging all. Over 10 houses were burnt in Oguta yesterday (Sunday). He knows what he is doing. He wants everybody to fear him. Instead of facing governance and pay salaries and secure the state, he is busy chasing shadows of violence.

“I immediately call on the Inspector-General of Police to immediately arrest Chinasa Nwaneri and Eric Uwakwe. They are the aides of Governor Hope Uzodinma. They shot my aides and destroyed all my cars. If the police can’t arrest Chinasa Nwaneri who the bad record is known for, they have no right to arrest any citizen of this country. As a senator, I am going to put a formal petition to that effect.

“Hope Uzodinma wants to rule Imo State by intimidation. He is busy demolishing all my projects without building anyone. Uzodinma has taken a personal attack on me and my family. Uzodinma has reported to the EFCC and ICPC and there are probe against me yet he is bent on fighting me.

“Uzodinma used the police against me yesterday (Sunday). I therefore call on the IGP to probe the actions of Government House, Owerri, policemen. Their actions were questionable. Chinasa Nwaneri shot my aide and my son-in-law, Uzor Anwuka.

“Everybody knows that I was not poor before I became governor. Talking about the estate, I was the one who begged my wife to come back home and invest in our state so that our people will have employment.

“More than 200 gunshots were fired at my aides yesterday. Uzodinma must be called to question. The governor was using his position to aid thuggery. Before I went to that estate on Sunday, I called the CP and the Director of DSS and they said they were not aware of the sealing of the estate, therefore, I went there to find those who sealed the estate without the approval of the police and the DSS and moreover, there was no court order. Uzodinma should not take my peaceful disposition for granted.”

