South-East govs wade into Uzodinma, Okorocha impasse, call for peace | Ripples Nigeria

The South-East Governors Forum has waded into the current political impasse between the Imo State Government and the state’s former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma had on Sunday, February 21, 2021, ordered the arrest of Okorocha for allegedly breaking into the Royal Spring Palm Apartment, Owerri, which was sealed by the Imo government on Feb. 19, 2021.

The Chairman of the forum, Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze on Monday said that the forum was already handling the issue.

According to Umahi, contacts have already been made to resolve the impasse and assured that both parties have agreed to a truce.

The statement read: “South-east leaders are capable of settling their disputes internally instead of washing their linen in public.

“We sue for calm among the supporters of both leaders to ensure a timely and amicable resolution of the disagreement.”

The forum’s chairman urged Imo and south-east citizens to conduct their business peacefully and according to the law, while urging them to also shun provocative statements as the forum works towards restoring normalcy to the situation.

