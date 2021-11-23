Akeredolu imposes curfew on Ondo community over violence

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North-East local government area of the state over violence in the town.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, who disclosed this in a statement in Akure, said the curfew takes immediate effect.

He said the decision followed reports of sporadic gunshots and killings in the town.

The commissioner said: “The governor directed the police and Amotekun to ensure full compliance and enforcement.

“He also charged traditional rulers and religious leaders to rein in their wards and subjects.”

