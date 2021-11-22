Politics
Ondo PDP berates Gov Akeredolu over alleged neglect of judiciary staff
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has criticised Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his alleged neglect of judicial workers in the state.
This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei who bemoaned that despite the contributions of the judicial workers, the state government has continued to neglect their welfare.
The statement reads in part, “Governor Rotimi Akeredolu must redress the situation or risk another industrial action by the judiciary.
“Dressing allowances have not been paid since Akeredolu entered the saddle. No official vehicles to convey lawyers to courts in discharge of their duties. No office spaces and the Library is not equipped at all,” he said.
READ ALSO: PDP advocates Akwa-Ibom’s template for peace, national development
The party also lamented that the government had subjected the staff to untold hardship with poor conditions of service.
He added that the last time books were bought was under the PDP administration of late Olusegun Agagu.
Reacting, the Commissioner of Information in the state, Donald Ojogo, stressed that the party was only seeking relevance.
“This Government will not descend into the arena and share in the agony of those with a desperate desire for political relevance. We can only sympathise with them in the burden they carry,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...