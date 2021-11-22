Ondo PDP berates Gov Akeredolu over alleged neglect of judiciary staff

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has criticised Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his alleged neglect of judicial workers in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei who bemoaned that despite the contributions of the judicial workers, the state government has continued to neglect their welfare.

The statement reads in part, “Governor Rotimi Akeredolu must redress the situation or risk another industrial action by the judiciary.

“Dressing allowances have not been paid since Akeredolu entered the saddle. No official vehicles to convey lawyers to courts in discharge of their duties. No office spaces and the Library is not equipped at all,” he said.

The party also lamented that the government had subjected the staff to untold hardship with poor conditions of service.

He added that the last time books were bought was under the PDP administration of late Olusegun Agagu.

Reacting, the Commissioner of Information in the state, Donald Ojogo, stressed that the party was only seeking relevance.

“This Government will not descend into the arena and share in the agony of those with a desperate desire for political relevance. We can only sympathise with them in the burden they carry,” he said.

