Fintiri receives Adamawa #EndSARS panel’s report, pledges implementation

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiti, on Monday received the report of the state’s judicial panel of inquiry which probed allegations of police brutality in the state.

The panel’s Chairman, Justice Adamu Hobon, presented the report to the governor in Yola.

Hobon said the panel received a total of 13 memoranda from affected individuals with their

According to him, the team was set up on November 9, 2020, with five terms of reference mainly on fact findings and expected to submit its report within six months.

He said that public hearings were held in the state capital between November 25, 2020, and January 23 this year.

The Chairman said some of the victims suffered mental trauma, physical body pains, loss of lives and property, adding that some of the losses could not be quantified in monetary terms.

The Adamawa panel’s report was the second to be submitted in the last one week.

The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry submitted its report to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last Monday.

Hobon said: “Having completed the assignment successfully by exhausting all the terms of reference, we now have the honour and pleasure to humbly submit to you Sir, our reports in three volumes.

“Volume one is the main report which contains records of proceedings, findings, observations, and recommendations.

“We hope it will be useful to the government of Adamawa State with regards to the purpose for which this commission was constituted.

“We sincerely urge for acceptance and implementation as your Excellency may deem fit.”

Responding, Fintiri pledged to ensure full implementation of the panel’s recommendations.

He said the report would be studied and fully implemented by the state government.

