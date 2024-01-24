AltSchool Africa expands operations to Kenya. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. AltSchool Africa expands operations to Kenya

Nigerian edtech startup, AltSchool Africa, has extended its reach to Kenya, marking the second-largest market in revenue.

The Kenyan startup has also appointed Tabitha Kayvu, as the Country Manager, to lead operations.

Founder Adewale Yusuf confirmed the expansion in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

With Kenya contributing significantly to its revenue, AltSchool Africa is set to provide enhanced hands-on support to its Kenyan clientele, alongside streamlining local payment processes.

Adewale Yusuf said: “We’re not new to the people, but this will give us the opportunity to expand.”

Established in 2021 by Adewale Yusuf, Akintunde Sultan, and Opeyemi Awoyemi, AltSchool Africa claimed to offer online diplomas in engineering, data, and business analytics.

The startup has since transcended national boundaries, establishing a presence in the US and Rwanda, with a Norrsken hub office inaugurated in 2023.

Crediting its foray into Kenya to partnerships with local stakeholders, AltSchool Africa is currently engaged in negotiations with various agencies to ensure access to globally sought-after skills.

2. eBay plans workforce reduction amid economic challenges

Online marketplace giant, eBay, has unveiled its intention to lay off approximately 1,000 employees, constituting around 9% of its workforce, citing prevailing economic conditions.

The CEO, Jamie Iannone, confirmed the decision in a statement seen by Ripples on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

The e-commerce company also disclosed its plans to scale back on contract positions in the coming months.

Jamie Iannone acknowledged that despite the company’s rapid hiring, the growth rate did not align, necessitating a review of the current workforce.

“Despite external pressures, such as the challenging macroeconomic environment, we recognize areas where we can improve within our control,” Iannone stated. “While progress is being made in line with our strategy, our overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business.”

In response to these challenges, eBay is implementing organizational changes, consolidating certain teams to enhance the end-to-end customer experience and better meet global customer needs.

3. UAE’s Crysp Farms secures $2.25M in Pre-Series A funding

Crysp Farms, a UAE-based agritech firm has secured a $2.25 million pre-Series A funding round spearheaded by Gate Capital with participation from various regional investors based in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Maan Said, the CEO and founder of Crysp Farms confirmed this in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday 24, 2024.

Established in 2019 by Maan Said, Crysp Farms specializes in constructing and operating customized hydroponic farms on-site, serving diverse sectors such as hospitality groups, healthcare facilities, restaurants, and hypermarkets.

The latest infusion of funds will be directed towards amplifying the company’s expansion initiatives throughout the region and fulfilling committed contracts on an international scale.

The CEO said: “This financial and strategic investment opens up opportunities and enables the business to scale exponentially across our target markets. Through our partner relationships, we are eager to create a more sustainable world through hyperlocal farming. We are proud to receive the support of Gate Capital and other leading investors in this round, as we look forward to sustainably scaling our operations.”

Trivia Answer: Rooting

Jailbreaking is a process that removes restrictions placed on a device by the manufacturer, often by exploiting a software bug.

It most commonly refers to granting root access on an iPhone or iPad, but it also can apply to other devices like game consoles. Users typically jailbreak their devices to install applications from outside sources, bypassing official app stores.

