Anambra govt closes down private school for flouting Covid-19 protocols

The Anambra State Government on Thursday shut down Royal Ambassador’s Schools in Onitsha, for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, Dr Christy Obiano, in a statement. She said the drastic step would serve as an example to others.

Obiano said the school had flouted the directive of the government that students should remain at home until Febuary 1.

The statement read: “The Ministry of Basic Education wishes to announce the closure and withdrawal of approval of the Royal Ambassador’s Schools at Onitsha for violating the government’s resumption directives.

“Students and pupils of the schools were also seen without face masks, on Monday, Jan. 18, receiving lessons against government’s directives.

“The schools’ fragrant disobedience to government’s directives can endanger the lives of children, and it is not in the best interest of education in the state.

“Parents are, however, advised to withdraw their children from the schools, which remain closed”

