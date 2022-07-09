APC Governors’ visit to Wike changes nothing —Saraki

Former President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, has slammed governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over their intention to take Nyesom Wike of Rivers State away from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He branded their recent visit to the governor as a miscalculation, stressing that Wike remained a bonafide member of the PDP.

Three governors from the ruling party, Babajide Sowon-Olu of Lagos Lagos, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, had on Friday paid a visit to the Rivers State governor at his residence.

The team also visited the former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

The visit was connected to speculations that Wike might consider defecting the opposition given the hiccups among members and his failure to secure the presidential ticket of the party.

Speaking on the development in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Saturday, Saraki dismissed the defection rumours, adding Rivers State Governor remained a formidable member of the opposition.

He hinted at the steps being taken to resolve the post-presidential primaries crisis currently rocking his party.

He also lambasted the ruling party for its failure to provide solutions to the country’s myriad of problems.

He said: “Wike is an important member of our party and I am very confident that in no distant time, we will sit down and address all the issues. There is no doubt about it that he has cause to feel the way he does, but there are better ways by which issue like this can be resolved.

“The good thing is that we are all talking to one another. We are on top of the situation and PDP will reunite and forge ahead to win the next elections. I assure you that PDP will definitely resolve its family issue that it currently has”, he said.

“The fact that some APC governors went to see their colleague, trying to capitalise on what they think is an issue is a gross miscalculation. At the end of the day, their visit is going no where.

“The APC governors know that it is this kind of a crack they need to latch on. Fortunately, we are not going to give him to them because the election ahead is too important.

“The destinies of millions of Nigerians are too important and even bigger than any party or individual. I appreciate that, all our stakeholders appreciate that and Governor Wike himself appreciates that”, he added.

