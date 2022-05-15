APC failure to manage Nigeria’s diversity leads to injustice, inequities —Saraki

Bukola Saraki, one of the presidential aspirants under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hinted that the ruling party’s failure to manage the country’s diversity emboldens injustice and other vices.

Saraki lamented the lack of genuine structures of governance required to transform the lots of the country.

The presidential hopeful, who wrote this in his campaign policy document tilted ‘My Social Contract With Nigeria’, noted that Nigeria was held back a a result of the constitutional order imposed on her through military fiat since 1966.

He identified constitutional review as fundamental to the change Nigeria desires, adding that the ruling party has lost grip of the entire processes.

He noted: “Staying together as Nigerians in one country has tremendous benefits for every citizen, ethnic or religious group. Our diversity ought to be a major source of strength. However, the failure to manage it effectively through well-thought-out and well-designed institutions and structures of governance has led to deep-rooted feelings of injustice, inequality, and inequities.

“There is an urgent need to find effective solutions to the crises of political instability and economic underdevelopment

confronting Nigeria. This requires a reconsideration of the constitutional order imposed on the country through military fiat since 1966.

“The purpose of resetting the constitutional order of the country is to change the foundational defects – structural, systemic, and institutional – that have so far, stymied the prospects of Nigeria becoming a truly united, stable, and prosperous country.”

