Kano Assembly postpones resumption by three weeks

The Kano State House of Assembly has postponed its resumption to June 6.

The Assembly was initially slated to resume plenary and other legislative activities on May 16.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday by the House Director of Press, Uba Abdullahi.

However, no reason was given for the postponement of the parliament’s resumption.

