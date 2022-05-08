2023 isn’t time to vote just anybody as president —Saraki

Former Senate President and a presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bukola Saraki, has harped on the monumental crisis of disunity in Nigeria, stressing that Nigerians must make articulate choices in the 2023 general elections.

The ex-Senator also hinted at the effects of continued insecurity on the life of the country, demanding that Nigeria deserved a leader with genuine commitment and altruism.

Saraki, who made this disclosure during his meeting with the leaders and delegates of PDP in Kaduna on Sunday, stressed that unity could only be ascertained when peace is restored.

He noted: “2023 is not a time to vote just anybody as president. This country is in a very difficult situation and nobody knows it better than Kaduna state. In 2015, you get into your car, day time, night time, and drive to Abuja. You could fly into Abuja…but today, this is not the case. Today, a lot of our young people don’t have any jobs.

“Today, there is disunity across the place. We cannot continue like this as a country. This country needs somebody that can stand. That’s why you need a bold and courageous person that can stand for Nigerians.

READ ALSO: 2023: Amid zoning debate, Saraki says it’s turn of North-Central to produce president

“This country needs somebody that can show that he can look at Nigerians first before himself and I have done that in the past and I will always continue to look out at Nigeria first. As a Senate President, I stood for Nigerians. I was chased and hunted and I said no, I am going to stand for Nigerians. If I can do that as Senate President with your support, I will do it as President of Nigeria.

“We need to end banditry. Our farmers will be able to go back to the farm because when I was a Senate President, we had a security summit and I told Mr. President ‘this is not possible, this is not possible’ before they said Saraki did not like that government but now they know.

“Until you unite all Nigerians, we won’t have progress. You need a man who will unite all Nigerians. You need a man who will bring back all the moribund industries. You need a man who will make real changes happen.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now