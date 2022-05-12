2023 elections, watershed moment in Nigeria’s history —Saraki

Bukola Saraki, a former Senate President and presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (Saraki) has warned that the upcoming elections in 2023 is a watershed moment in the country’s history.

Saraki made this call on Thursday during his formal presidential declaration in Abuja.

According to him, the current challenges plaguing the country mean everyone must endeavour to rectify these issues during the elections.

Saraki said, “The 2023 elections loom large as a watershed moment in the country and we must acknowledge that some things have happened that weren’t predicted and 2023 presents an opportunity to choose unity over division and exclusion.

“We must work towards our assigned destiny as the greatest black nation in the world and this is not the time to wallow in despair; we must show courage and rise above the divisions.

“….I want to be President because of a Nigeria whereby our youths and our women will be prominent in the affairs of governance. Leadership with a purpose is what I bring to the table.

“We commit ourselves to remove this badge of dishonor; we must resolve that every Nigerian child is guaranteed a quality education. It is for this one child that I will run.

“Let us be that generation that will ask what can you do, not where do you come from?

“I will ensure that all men in uniform are well-trained to secure our country.

“As long as we are dependent on crude oil subject to the volatility of international markets, then the job is not done. We must diversify the economy which will also stem the tide of brain drain”.

