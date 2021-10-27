APC warns PDP against politicising killings of Imo monarchs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State Chapter, on Tuesday, warned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against politicising the killings of Imo monarchs as the 2023 elections draws near.

The party stated this in a statement issued by the Imo State Publicity Secretary of APC, Cajetan Duke, in Owerri.

This was in response to a comment credited to the South East Consensus candidate for the National Secretary position of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who boasted the PDP, will stop killings in Imo, in allusion to the murders of the monarchs.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the monarchs were attacked last week by unknown gunmen during a meeting at Njaba Local Government headquarters in Imo state.

Two monarchs died instantly while others sustained gunshot injuries.

However, APC in its statement by Duke responded, “It’s most unfortunate a former senator who represented Imo East (otherwise known as Owerri zone) in the national assembly has opened a 2023 political campaign using a very critical and sensitive issue like the insecurity and loss of lives of our innocent citizens particularly that of our revered traditional rulers in Njaba LGA.

“Samdaddy, had, in a trending message signed by his media aide, Ikenna Onuohia, noted that the PDP would solve the security challenges when it takes over the leadership of the country in 2003. While we do not intend to remind the Ikeduru born politician that it was under the PDP led administration that all the current central fugal forces bearing their fangs first reared their ugly heads, it is an incontrovertible truth that insecurity in Nigeria is a creation of PDP, which is being squarely dealt with by the APC administration.

“The records are there and the facts still reveal that the same PDP Samdaddy is invoking for remedy, was in power when all the triangular demons of Boko Haram, banditry and kidnappers regrettably turned Nigeria into a theatre of criminals and criminality.

“Our party consider the attempt by Senator Anyanwu and his cohorts to turn the unfortunate incident in Njaba LGA into a campaign instrument as grossly insensitive and disrespectful to the sensibilities of the families of the victims. We can’t lose our sense of humanity in the name of politics.

“This is regrettable that an incident that calls, for sobriety and solemnity could be amplified into a campaign tool, which is capable of compromising the fragile security situation in the state.”

