Fani-Kayode tags Gumi “venomous snake, wolf in sheep’s clothing” for supporting bandits

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed the Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi over his support of bandits, calling him a venomous snake.

Fani-Kayode made this assertion on Wednesday via a Facebook post.

This was in reaction to the statement of Gumi warning the Federal Government against calling bandits terrorists.

“Yet again, the only helpful part that is against Bandits is that no other than them are attracted to join them in the NW because of its ethnic tinge and coloration. However, the moment they are termed Terrorist – Islamic for that matter, the direct foreign Jihadist movements will set in in force. And many teaming unemployed youths may find it palatable and attractive,” had Gumi stated.

However, Fani-Kayode, in his Facebook post said, “Sheik Ahmad Gumi, the Rasputin of Arewa, whose father once said a Christian must not rule Nigeria and who himself said the FG must not declare the killer bandits as terrorists is worse than Abubakar Shekau & Al Barnawi. He is a venomous snake and a wolf in sheep’s clothing”.

Fani-Kayode, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and an ardent critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had only just recently defected from the opposition party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

