Alleged accomplice in P&ID fraud, Grace Taiga, gets N30m bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted bail to a former director, Legal Services in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Grace Taiga, named in the controversial Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) deal.

In his ruling, Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted her bail in the sum of N30 million Naira with one surety in like sum, who must have landed property in Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria had reported in September that Taiga was remanded in prison custody over her alleged role in the deal.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused her of receiving $20,000 as a kickback for ensuring that the contract allegedly signed between the company and Nigeria sailed through.

P&ID had won a $9.6 billion judgement against Nigeria in a British court.

Taiga was also accused of being an accomplice in the multiple fraud case involving Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

She was re-arraigned on October 7 by the EFCC on a nine-count amended allegation of taking bribes and other related offenses.

The case has been adjourned until January 17, 2022, for a trial.

