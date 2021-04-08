PDP warns APC to stop poaching its governors | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP warns APC to stop poaching its governors
The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum has warned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to desist from poaching its governors under the guise of politics.
The Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of the forum, Aminu Tambuwal, stated this on Wednesday, when he led other PDP governors to the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle.
Tambuwal, in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Governor of Rivers State, Kelvin Ebiri, noted that the APC had opted to play petty politics with the victim’s misfortune instead of genuinely commiserating with the people of the state who have been grappling with insecurity and the latest fire incident.
He said, “How many lives have been lost from when APC was in charge of this Government House till now? How many of them came here to commiserate with the people of Zamfara State?
Read also: PDP moves to reconcile Makinde, Fayose
“This is our home. We the governors of PDP and not visitors. We are fully home and no visitor can replace or supplant the homeowner. We have come home, not as visitors but as owners of this home to commiserate with our people who have been affected by this inferno. I pity any leader who seeks to take advantage of a misfortune to play politics.”
In his remarks, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, also implored the APC to concentrate on solving the challenges confronting Nigeria and stop poaching PDP governors.
He said, “All of us know today the level of insecurity in Nigeria. Instead of APC concentrating and fight insecurity, what the party is doing is moving from one state to the other to poach people.”
PDP Govs donate N100m to victims of Zamfara market inferno
Also during the visit, the PDP Governors donated N100 million to victims of the recent inferno that razed part of Tudun Wada Market in Gusau, Zamfara.
Tambuwal led the governors of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, Adamawa, Umar Fintiri, Oyo, Seyi Makinde, Rivers, Nyeson Wike and Darius Gayus of Taraba on the visit to the Government House Gusau.
Also read: More PDP govs may defect to APC —Fani-Kayode
He described the inferno as an act of God, saying the visit by the forum was arranged since the incident took place but that circumstances prevented them from making it then.
In his response, Gov. Bello Matawalle thanked the PDP governors for the visit saying it was timely.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that part of the Tudun Wada market in Gusau, was on Sunday, March 21, gutted by fire with over 60 shops destroyed.
