PDP moves to reconcile Makinde, Fayose | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP moves to reconcile Makinde, Fayose
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded plans to resolve the dispute between the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and ex-Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.
The two PDP chieftains had been at loggerheads over control of the party’s machinery in the South-West.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the party’s leadership and its national reconciliation and strategy committee led by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, would meet the duo and initiate the reconciliatory process.
He added that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) would meet on the outcome of the reconciliation in the next 24 hours.
The statement read: “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party after an extensive meeting has scaled up processes for reconciliation and as it affects South-West Zonal Congress of the party.
READ ALSO: Lagos PDP dumps Fayose, endorses Makinde as South-West party leader
“The NWC resolved as follows:
“That beyond the legal conundrum in our party’s formation in the zone, the PDP must win the South West.
“Consequent upon this, the NWC further resolved that a meeting comprising of the National Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman, the National Secretary, the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Reconciliation and Strategic Committee, Governor Seyi Makinde and former Governor Ayo Fayose, be held immediately for urgent resolution of all issues concerning the South West.
“The NWC will meet on the outcome of this reconciliation meeting within the next 24 hours.”
