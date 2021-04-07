Nigerian govt urges doctors to suspend strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Wednesday appealed to the resident doctors to suspend their strike in the interest of Nigerians.

Ehanire made the call at a media briefing in Abuja to commemorate World Health Day.

The World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year.

The doctor embarked on strike last Thursday to press home their demand for payment of house officers’ salaries, payment of National Minimum Wage and hazard allowances among others.

The minister, however, said the house officers had started receiving their outstanding entitlements.

He said: “We are working assiduously to address other issues raised by the doctors.

“Mindful of the huge human resource for health challenges and hard work to build them and expand it, we encourage setting up more training institutions for health workers.”

According to him, 2021 is the international year for health and care workers in recognition of selfless roles they played in the country’s health system.

“In appreciation, we prioritised health workers for ongoing COVID-19 vaccination. We remain committed to the welfare of our health workers,” Ehanire added.

