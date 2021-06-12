Atiku denies reports about using Koo Social Media App, cautions against impersonators | Ripples Nigeria

Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has slammed claims that he operates an account with the Indian social media company, Koo.

Atiku issued this disclaimer in a statement signed personally on Saturday.

The PDP chieftain also warned Nigerians to disregard the Koo account being bandied around in his name, adding that it was ‘fake’.

“This is to call the attention of the public to a fake handle on a social media platform known as Koo impersonating former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

“This alert is necessary because information and details on the fake Koo account have been lifted from other social media platforms where Atiku Abubakar holds verified handles, as this may cause unsuspecting members of the public to be misled into wrongly mistaking postings on the fake account as being authoritatively that of the Waziri of Adamawa.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar is not on the Koo social media platform and this fake handle should be discountenanced by the public.

“All Atiku Abubakar’s social media handles are verified and have been running for a couple of years.

“We, therefore, urge the public not to be misled by the antics of criminal elements who impersonate by creating fake social media handles, especially as it relates to Atiku Abubakar.”

“We also call on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this criminal activity and bring the culprit(s) to book.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

