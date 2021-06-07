Mischief-makers behind 2023 campaign posters – Atiku | Ripples Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said on Monday, mischief makers were behind the 2023 presidential campaign posters featuring him and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chukwuma Soludo.

The Atiku-Soludo appeared in strategic locations in Abuja on Sunday.

Those behind the posters which appeared in several designs and colours claimed the duo possessed the required qualities to steer the country’s sinking ship to safety.

The ex-Vice President made the clarification in a statement titled: “Atiku preoccupied with helping to find solutions to Nigeria’s challenges,” signed by his Media Adviser, Mazi Paul Ibe, in Abuja.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in a section of the media of campaign posters of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, and Prof. Charles Soludo, an aspirant in the Anambra State governorship election in parts of Abuja.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the reports, but for the interest of those who may be misled by the disingenuous plot.

READ ALSO: Atiku-Soludo 2023 posters flood Abuja

“We know nothing about the posters or those who may have promoted it.

“It is obvious that this is a work of mischief. For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar is of the PDP while Charles Soludo is of APGA. It is silly of anyone to attempt to drag the former Vice President into an election in Anambra which outcome will be determined by the people of the state.

“Atiku Abubakar is presently preoccupied with joining hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to help in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges plaguing our nation such as insecurity and economic downturn marked by joblessness and extreme poverty.

“That explains why last Monday, the Waziri of Adamawa commissioned the headquarters of Standard Micro Finance Bank and two manufacturing plants, promoted by him in Yola to provide much-needed jobs and opportunities.

“We wish to restate that the purported 2023 campaign posters in circulation linking Atiku to Soludo were the handiwork of mischief makers and should be ignored.”

Join the conversation

Opinions