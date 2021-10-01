Bachmo music signee, Minister Jayclef, speaks on rising career and upcoming EP

Following up on the heels of the attention and accolades that greeted his recently released and trending songs, talented gospel singer, Jayclef is set to release his EP shortly.

In a recent chat, Jayclef discussed how his songs: I Put My Trust in You, I Worship You, and You Are Holy have been making waves and receiving airplay both in television and radio houses, and how it inspires others, as well as his upcoming EP.

When asked about what the response has been like to his songs, he responded that the reception has been amazing, and shared that the songs have earned notable spots on the boomplay gospel songs chart in Nigeria, iTunes, and other streaming platforms.

“The inspiration behind the body of work “I Put My Trust in You” was to promote the trust in God in every area of life. “The response has been amazing!” says Jayclef

While still basking in the euphoria of this musical success, his record label decided to bless him with a new car to compensate for his efforts in the music label. The artiste announced this on his Instagram page some time ago.

When asked about his inspiration and dedication to his music career, he responded that he honestly feels it’s a part of the call on his life, and all his ideas, music, etc. are because of his pursuits in the Word of God and prayer.

His EP titled: “I Put My Trust in You” comes up in some weeks. No dates yet but stay tuned.

Click the link below to watch the Video to “I Trust in You”:

