Entertainment
Bachmo music signee, Minister Jayclef, speaks on rising career and upcoming EP
Following up on the heels of the attention and accolades that greeted his recently released and trending songs, talented gospel singer, Jayclef is set to release his EP shortly.
In a recent chat, Jayclef discussed how his songs: I Put My Trust in You, I Worship You, and You Are Holy have been making waves and receiving airplay both in television and radio houses, and how it inspires others, as well as his upcoming EP.
When asked about what the response has been like to his songs, he responded that the reception has been amazing, and shared that the songs have earned notable spots on the boomplay gospel songs chart in Nigeria, iTunes, and other streaming platforms.
Read also: Singer Seun Kuti cautions musicians imitating his father, Fela Kuti
“The inspiration behind the body of work “I Put My Trust in You” was to promote the trust in God in every area of life. “The response has been amazing!” says Jayclef
While still basking in the euphoria of this musical success, his record label decided to bless him with a new car to compensate for his efforts in the music label. The artiste announced this on his Instagram page some time ago.
When asked about his inspiration and dedication to his music career, he responded that he honestly feels it’s a part of the call on his life, and all his ideas, music, etc. are because of his pursuits in the Word of God and prayer.
His EP titled: “I Put My Trust in You” comes up in some weeks. No dates yet but stay tuned.
Click the link below to watch the Video to “I Trust in You”:
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...