BBN star’s partner, Ajeboh Dominic, angry at people calling him ‘Tega’s husband’

Published

2 hours ago

on

BBN star's partner, Ajeboh Dominic angry at people calling him 'Tega's husband'

Ajeboh Dominic, the partner of controversial Nigerian reality star, Tega Dominic has admonished people to desist from calling him, ‘Tega’s husband’.

The businessman who came into the limelight courtesy of his wife’s controversy during her time in Big Brother‘s house revealed that he is usually livid when people forget that he has a name and an identity.

He urged people to identify him by his birth name, Ajeboh.

Read also: I’m heart broken, my ego, pride shattered -Husband of BBN evictee, Tega (Video)

He wrote on his Instagram stories;

“You all should stop addressing me as Tega’s husband, my name is Ajeboh CEO.”

Read the post below.

Opinions

