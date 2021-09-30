Entertainment
BBN star’s partner, Ajeboh Dominic, angry at people calling him ‘Tega’s husband’
Ajeboh Dominic, the partner of controversial Nigerian reality star, Tega Dominic has admonished people to desist from calling him, ‘Tega’s husband’.
The businessman who came into the limelight courtesy of his wife’s controversy during her time in Big Brother‘s house revealed that he is usually livid when people forget that he has a name and an identity.
He urged people to identify him by his birth name, Ajeboh.
Read also: I’m heart broken, my ego, pride shattered -Husband of BBN evictee, Tega (Video)
He wrote on his Instagram stories;
“You all should stop addressing me as Tega’s husband, my name is Ajeboh CEO.”
Read the post below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...