CELEB GIST: Skales’ marriage on shaky ground. Nkechi Blessing ‘eyes’ Ooni Of Ife as seventh wife. More…

Skales’ marriage in possible shambles

Nigerian recording artiste, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng who is better known as Skales on Saturday admonished his followers not to get married to someone who is ‘heartless’. The former Empire Mates Entertainment rapper wrote this on his Instagram platform days after he lost his mother.

According to Skales, intending couples should ensure they do not get hitched with a heartless person.

“IN ALL YOU DO MAKE SURE YOU DONT MARRY A heartless person,” he wrote.

Skales did not stop there, he went on to admonish his followers to say a word of prayer for his mental health. The ‘shake body’ corner who walked down the aisle with his partner, Hassanity in 2021 have also recently unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Below is a recent screenshot of Skales and his wife’s state on Instagram.

Actress Nkechi Blessing appeals to Ooni of Ife to become 7th wife

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing has stated that she wants to be the seventh wife of the Ooni of Ife.

Nkechi stated that she was patiently waiting for her turn.

The mother of one provided an Instagram page for the Ooni to reach her through.

“Ooni of Ife sir I am patiently waiting for my turn. Thank you in advance, sir, you can reach me thru #idrisconnectingnigeria”.

Denola Grey sends tongues wagging with controversial bare-back outfit

Nigerian actor and model, Denola Grey on Saturday shared photos of himself rocking a gender-bending dress showing off his bare back and a thong.

The popular fashionista rocked a pair of 4 inches white block heels, brown trousers and an ox-blood-coloured dress revealing his back and the female thong he wore to a fashion show.

Sharing photos on his Instagram page, he wrote,

“I gotta watch my back.. cuz’ I’m not just anybody. LFW Day 1 in a full @orangecultureng look. OC forever has my heart. They dare me to really go for it! Came out to support another fave @[email protected] who delivered, as always, a stunning body of work. “

See some photos below.

Watch the video on his IG platform below.

The fashion entrepreneur has since sent tongues wagging with his latest outfit.

Yomi Casual bemoans excess exposure of skin by women

Nigerian fashion designer, Makun Omoniyi popularly known as Yomi Casual has raised alarm over the high rate of indecent dressing amongst ladies in public places.

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday, Yomi Casual vented out his anger.

The younger brother of popular Nigerian entertainment polymath, Ay Makun opined that women needed to start talking to other ladies about their dress.

He noted how many of the outfits ladies put on these days scream for attention.

Yomi Casual recounted how a lady walked into the store wearing a t-shirt and panties.

Questioning the moral of these ladies, he added that the urge to go naked was becoming like madness.

He had this to say;

“To be honest I think women need to start talking to other ladies.

My God!!

What these ladies wear out these days calla for attention.

Abeg what’s this craziness about?

U go to the eatery, supermarket etc and they are wearing shorts and u can see their born cheeks?

What’s wrong with these girls?

Last time one came with a t-shirt and just her panties under, even d security guy shook his head. What’s wrong ladies?

The urge to go naked is becoming like madness jeez”.

BBNaija star, Tochi opines comedy, music has rescued Nigerians from ending up in rehab

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi has opined that most Nigerians would be in rehab facilities, if not for the music and comedy industry that keeps them going.

He shared this opinion on his Instagram stories.

The reality star had this to say;

“If not for music and comedy, most Nigerians will be in rehab.”

Falz’s mother wants no baby mama

Funmi Falana, the mother of Nigerian recording artiste, Folarin Falana who is better known as Falz has stated that she does not want any ‘baby mama drama’ in her son’s life.

The singer’s mother made this known on Friday while saying a word of prayer on Falz’s 32 birthday celebration.

While expressing her desire in a video shared on Instagram, the mother who wished him all-around fulfilment said, “I want a good and real wife, not a baby mama. Because I don’t want a baby mama, I want a born-again Christian.”

Watch the video below.

Toyin Lawani says there is no manual to a perfect marriage

Amid the recent upheaval in celebrity marriages, renowned stylist and fashion guru, Toyin Lawani has shared a powerful piece of advice on how a relationship and marriage can work.

According to Lawani, intending couples ought to be best of friends before entering a relationship so that they can accept each other’s shortcomings.

However, in marriage, prayers need to come first.

She further stressed that nobody is perfect and that changing a whole human being is a difficult task to achieve.

Lawani buttresses an important aspect is that no one has a manual for marriage; a lot of hard work from the couple needs to be done to make it work.

She wrote:

“One thing know for sure is that nobody has the manual to a perfect marriage, you just have to put prayers first and commit your family into God’s hands daily, but being best friends should always come before going into any relationship.”

She continued;

“So you can always forgive each other’s shortcomings, ’cause no one is perfect, You must always offend each other, we are humans.”

