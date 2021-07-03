Bashed for ‘hypocrisy’, El-Rufai explains why he quietly withdrew his kids from public school

The pledge of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to refuse negotiations with bandits and terrorists in Kaduna State has precipitated the withdrawal of his son from one of the public schools on the state.

Ripples Nigeria had reported last year that the governor had enrolled his son in one of the public schools in order to inspire confidence in the education sector amongst the populace, a situation that received wide media coverage.

Reports had emerged recently, that the governor had quietly withdrawn his son from the school, following reports of incessant kidnappings of school children in the state, and other parts of the north.

This had earned him criticisms from many Nigerians who felt the government was protecting themselves more, and leaving the people to their own fate.

However, in an interview with the BBC Pidgin on Saturday, El-Rufai disclosed that bandits have repeatedly tried to attack his son over his stance on negotiation.

In the interview, El-Rufai said it was the first time that he would address the issue.

He added that his daughter, Nesrin, was also enrolled in the school when she turned six.

He said even though there was no threat to Nesrin, both children were removed from the school on the advice of security agencies.

“My son and my daughter are registered in the school because his sister became six and we had to register her.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai explains why Boko Haram, bandits can’t be treated like IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu

“But we have had to temporarily withdraw them for the security of the school because we got intercepts from at least two groups that are planning to attack the school to kidnap my son.

“I don’t think they will succeed because there will be enough security there to prevent it but other children may be placed in danger.

“We have no idea what weapons they will come with. I have taken a stand against paying bandits and at least three groups of bandits have been intercepted planning to go to Kaduna Capital school and kidnap my son and ‘see if they catch my son, I go say I no go pay ransom?’” the governor said.

He further stated that the decision to withdraw his son was due to the safety of other children in the school.

By Mayowa Oladeji

