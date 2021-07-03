Politics
Bashed for ‘hypocrisy’, El-Rufai explains why he quietly withdrew his kids from public school
The pledge of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to refuse negotiations with bandits and terrorists in Kaduna State has precipitated the withdrawal of his son from one of the public schools on the state.
Ripples Nigeria had reported last year that the governor had enrolled his son in one of the public schools in order to inspire confidence in the education sector amongst the populace, a situation that received wide media coverage.
Reports had emerged recently, that the governor had quietly withdrawn his son from the school, following reports of incessant kidnappings of school children in the state, and other parts of the north.
This had earned him criticisms from many Nigerians who felt the government was protecting themselves more, and leaving the people to their own fate.
However, in an interview with the BBC Pidgin on Saturday, El-Rufai disclosed that bandits have repeatedly tried to attack his son over his stance on negotiation.
In the interview, El-Rufai said it was the first time that he would address the issue.
He added that his daughter, Nesrin, was also enrolled in the school when she turned six.
He said even though there was no threat to Nesrin, both children were removed from the school on the advice of security agencies.
“My son and my daughter are registered in the school because his sister became six and we had to register her.
READ ALSO: El-Rufai explains why Boko Haram, bandits can’t be treated like IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu
“But we have had to temporarily withdraw them for the security of the school because we got intercepts from at least two groups that are planning to attack the school to kidnap my son.
“I don’t think they will succeed because there will be enough security there to prevent it but other children may be placed in danger.
“We have no idea what weapons they will come with. I have taken a stand against paying bandits and at least three groups of bandits have been intercepted planning to go to Kaduna Capital school and kidnap my son and ‘see if they catch my son, I go say I no go pay ransom?’” the governor said.
He further stated that the decision to withdraw his son was due to the safety of other children in the school.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....