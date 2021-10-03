Bauchi gov’s daughter, Zara diagnosed with chronic skeletal condition

Zara Mohammed, the daughter of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, confirmed on Sunday she has been living with Fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia also called Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS) is a chronic condition characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, and cognitive difficulties.

Zara, who disclosed this in a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram, said she was trying to create awareness on the condition.

She said: “Yes, I am. For the past 3 years. Yeah. I ‘m trying to create awareness.

“People need to understand what it is and how it affects your day to day. A lot of people actually tell me that they are living with Fibromyalgia but in silence because they feel others won’t understand or there’s so little knowledge about it.”

