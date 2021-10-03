Metro
Bauchi gov’s daughter, Zara diagnosed with chronic skeletal condition
Zara Mohammed, the daughter of Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, confirmed on Sunday she has been living with Fibromyalgia.
Fibromyalgia also called Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS) is a chronic condition characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, and cognitive difficulties.
Zara, who disclosed this in a question and answer session with her followers on Instagram, said she was trying to create awareness on the condition.
READ ALSO: Three die in Bauchi auto crash
She said: “Yes, I am. For the past 3 years. Yeah. I ‘m trying to create awareness.
“People need to understand what it is and how it affects your day to day. A lot of people actually tell me that they are living with Fibromyalgia but in silence because they feel others won’t understand or there’s so little knowledge about it.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...