BBNaija’s Kiddwaya recounts how he lost €70k to armed robbers

A former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate, Tesser Waya aka Kiddwaya, has recalled how armed robbers dispossessed him of €70,000 when he visited Ibiza, Abuja.

In a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, the reality TV star said the armed robbers broke into his home and carted away the money and a Birkin bag.

He added that the incident was the second in Ibiza after thieves stole his watch and cash at the place in 2022.

Kiddwaya wrote: “What’s up, guys? So something crazy happened last night. For the second time, I was robbed in Ibiza at the villa I was staying in. The last time this happened was in 2022 when they stole a watch and cash. But the time it happened was around 3:00 a.m. They came in and stole about 70,000 euros; they stole one of the girls’ Birkin bags; it was a leak.”

The ex-BBNaija star, who had previously declared his intention to pursue a career in the movie industry, warned other Nigerians traveling to Europe—especially those staying in villas – to be security conscious.

He added: “All my rich Nigerians, when you travel to these places, be careful with all these villas. What they do is a sting operation, from cleaners to taxi drivers and the police, everybody is involved.”

“Nigerians who have money and are traveling to Europe, if you’re going to a villa, be very careful. Make sure you have extra security. Make sure you have bouncers and people walking on the property day and night. Don’t get a regular taxi; always have a private driver before the local taxis are in on it.

‘‘Also, be careful with your maid. She is the one who goes into the room and knows where the money is and where everything is kept. So if you’re traveling to Europe this summer, be very guided.”

