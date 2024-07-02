‘Satan controls entertainment industry mafia’, actor Patrick Doyle react to Tems BET award win

Veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle has counseled mainstream gospel musicians who feel betrayed that secular musician Tems won the best gospel award at the 2024 BET Awards.

Recall that the track Me & U by Temilade Openiyi aka Tems defeated performances by Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Maverick City Music, and other well-known artists to win the prize on Monday at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

An urban contemporary gospel performer receives the BET Awards Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award. Sales and overall content quality released within the eligible period are also used to decide the winner of the award.

The award was originally titled Best Gospel Artist but was later renamed to its current title in 2017 with Kirk Franklin currently holding the record for this category, with six wins.

According to a Facebook post by Patrick Doyle, Christians who feel deceived by Tems’ victory ought to give up seeking validation from unstable groups like the entertainment industry mafia.

Patrick Doyle also claimed in his post on social media that Satan controls the entertainment industry.

He wrote, “I feel the pain of mainstream gospel artistes who feel slighted that Tems, an evidently secular musician, was awarded the BET award for best gospel song.

‘‘That said I believe it’s about time that committed Christians stop seeking validation from fickle institutions like the entertainment industry mafia which by the way is in the grip of satan.”

