Boeing, Airbus warn on deployment of 5G over safety concerns

Following the approval of the 5 Generation spectrum to MTN Nigeria and Mafab Communication, the world’s two biggest plane makers, Boeing and Airbus, have warned against the deployment of the new network over safety concerns.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, Boeing and Airbus said the 5G network could interfere with airplane operation, with both raising fears of possible disruption of electronics in the airplane mid-air.

Nigerian airlines including Air Peace and other foreign firms operating within the country use Boeing and Airbus planes for their operations, placing them in the centre of the 5G safety debate.

Ripples Nigeria reported last week that MTN Nigeria and Mafab won the 5G auction conducted by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), with Airtel Nigeria losing out.

While the companies have not disclosed the date for the 5G rollout, they are expected to follow in the footsteps of American telecommunications firms, AT&T and Verizon, both of which are due to deploy 5G services on January 5, 2022.

In the statement, Boeing and Airbus said the 5G network would affect the aviation industry enormously and cause cargo flight delays, diversions, and cancellations.

The statement read: “Airbus and Boeing have been working with other aviation industry stakeholders in the United States to understand potential 5G interference with radio altimeters.

“An Aviation Safety Proposal to mitigate potential risks has been submitted for consideration to the US Department of Transportation.”

The companies concluded that measures put in place by the telecoms industry to safeguard airplanes are not enough to deploy the 5G network.

