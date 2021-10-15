News
Deployment of 5G network nationwide at 97% readiness —NCC
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed the imminent nationwide deployment of 5G, stating that the technology is at 97% readiness.
This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta, during the annual African Tech Alliance Forum (AFRITECH) 2021, held in Lagos.
The event was themed: “Embracing Changes and Digital Transformation in the New Normal.”
According to the NCC Chief, the 5G deployment will foster a new age in communication due to its speed and the attendant increase in network connectivity requirements.
He explained that the NCC is working with operators to implement a number of initiatives to ensure network expansion.
“Already, we are set for the auction of some spectrum slots in 3.5GHz band. The other day I was at the National assembly, I informed the senate that we were 95 percent ready for 5G. Today as we speak, I am delighted to tell you that we are already at 97 percent completion.
“Consistent with our mandate as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (NCA-2003) and other guiding legislations, we have been working to ensure the penetration of broadband services in line with Federal Government’s targets, as contained in Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2020 to 2025.
“The Committee set up to auction the Spectrum has already developed an Information Memorandum (IM) which is already published for inputs and comments from all industry stakeholders. Prior to this, a 5G deployment plan was developed and we have since secured Federal Government’s approval.”
