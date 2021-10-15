Nigerian govt clarifies notice of compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for civil servants

The Federal Government has clarified the notice to federal workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the mandate by the FG that its civil servants would be expected to present their vaccine cards or risk not being stopped from entering into their workplaces, a situation that elicited criticisms from various sections of the populace

Nonetheless, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, at a press conference, on Thursday, in Abuja, clarified that federal civil servants were not under obligation to take the vaccine.

Shuaib, however, stated that they must show negative COVID-19 PCR test.

He said, “The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), on Wednesday, announced interventions to, not only protect the most vulnerable people in our society but to also ensure that the workplace is safe for all citizens.

“Clearly, there is a loss of productivity and its impact on socio-economic development when workers are unable to come to work on a regular, and consistent basis due to outbreaks of an infectious disease such as COVID-19.

“Following advice by public health experts, the PSC announced that all Federal Government employees should make a choice as to how they can contribute towards making the work environment COVID-19-free.

“The logical choice is between taking the vaccine and showing the evidence or presenting proof that one is COVID-19-free by showing a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior. This provision is applicable to all Federal Government institutions.

“The decision to release the advisory was not taken lightly. It is part of the PSC and Federal Ministry of Health’s mantra to always use scientific evidence to make decisions for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

On the question of the availability of vaccines, he said they had already done a comprehensive analysis and forecast of COVID-19 vaccines and it was confirmed that there are enough vaccines to cover more than the population of Federal Government employees.

“Based on delivery forecasts from the COVAX facility and African Union, Nigeria will have adequate vaccines to cover more than 50 per cent of eligible populations by the end of the first quarter of 2022. In order words, please do not worry about the availability of vaccines because we have the supply chain figured out already,” he said.

