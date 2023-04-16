Politics
BREAKING: Chaos as REC declares APC’s Binani winner of Adamawa governorship election
There was chaos at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yola, Adamawa State on Sunday morning as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) declared Sen Aisha Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
The announcement threw up protest from many present at the collation centre as other results were being expected until the REC made the announcement, a duty usually performed by the state returning officer.
There was chaos at the collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yola, Adamawa State on Sunday morning as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) declared Sen Aisha Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
The announcement threw up protest from many present at the collation centre as other results were being expected until the REC made the announcement, a duty usually performed by the state returning officer.
Prof Hudu Yunus Ari, the REC declared Binani as winner midway into the collation.
Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, was not present when Ari announced Binani as the winner of the election.
Results from 10 out of the 20 local government areas had been declared while the exercise was adjourned till 11am.
READ ALSO:INEC denies awarding contract for ballot printing to Adamawa APC guber candidate, Binani’s firm
However, Ari announced the final result an hour before the scheduled time.
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was leading before the pronouncement was made.
Some PDP supporters in the hall had protested why the announcement was made by the REC instead of the returning officer.
Background
The electoral commission had deemed the process inconclusive. Governor Ahmadu Fintiri received the most votes, according to the official figures tallied by INEC.
Senator Binani trailed him closely. Binani lost to Fintiri by more than 31,000 votes. While Binani had received 390,275 votes, the incumbent governor received 421,524 votes.
INEC said the cancelled votes were more than the margin of the votes between Fintiri and the first runner-up, Binani and had scheduled a rerun for Saturday, April 15, in some areas. About 36,935 voters in 69 polling units, PUs, were expected to cast their ballots.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...