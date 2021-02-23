BREAKING... Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after sustaining leg injuries in car crash | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
BREAKING… Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after sustaining leg injuries in car crash
American Golf superstar, Tiger Woods is currently undergoing surgery after suffering leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles, California.
This was according to reports emanating from the LA on Tuesday night, with the County Sheriff’s Department saying that it “responded to a single-vehicle rollover” accident in which the “vehicle sustained major damage”.
“Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” added the statement.
Recall that the 15-time golf major champion was involved in a car crash in November 2009.
Read Also: Tiger Woods receives America’s highest civilian honour in Washington
In 2017 also, Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence when he was found asleep at the wheel of his car.
He later pleaded guilty of reckless driving after he had five prescription drugs in his system as he recovered from the spinal fusion surgery that ultimately gave him a second golfing career.
In 2019, Woods ended an 11-year wait for a major title when he won his fifth Masters title at Augusta.
In that year, the 45-year-old was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is America’s highest civilian honour.
