Buhari hosts Turkish President in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday hosted his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Turkish leader is on a two-day official visit to Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Erdogan was accompanied on the trip to Nigeria by his wife, Emine.

He said the Turkish President arrived in the country from Angola and would leave for Togo at the end of his visit.

The statement read: “In the course of the visit, the leaders of the two countries are expected to consider about two dozen Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). They will authorize the signing of those on which there is a concurrence.

“In addition to the bilateral discussions, President Erdogan will hold one-on-one meeting with President Buhari and he is expected to commission the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja while his wife, Emine, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari is expected to commission the newly-renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse 11.

“The school was renovated by a Turkish aid organization, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency (TIKA).

“Nigeria considers Turkey a close partner and sees this visit as a milestone in our bilateral relations.”

