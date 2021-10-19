South-East monarchs demand Kanu’s release, de-proscribing of IPOB

The South-East traditional rulers on Monday demanded the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The monarchs, who came together under the umbrella of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers, made the call in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Joseph N. Nwabeke, and three others.

The other signatories in the statement were the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Obi Nnaemeka Achebe (CFR), the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe L.O.C. Agubuzu (OON), and the Chairman of Imo State Traditional Rulers Council, Eze E.C. Okeke.

They urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release Kanu for Igbo traditional and religious leaders.

The monarchs also want the President to show sagacity, pragmatism, statesmanship and fatherliness by de-proscribing IPOB as a terrorist organization.

The royal fathers decried the escalation of crisis in the South-East with the attendant hardship on the people of the region.

They want President Buhari to de-escalate the military presence in the region as normalcy returns.

Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony and other charges, will appear at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday.

The statement read: “We urge His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to show sagacity, pragmatism, statesmanship and fatherliness by causing the IPOB to be de-proscribed as a terrorist organization.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to be released from detention into the hands of the Igbo traditional and religious leaders.

“Mr. President should also de-escalate the military presence in the South-East Zone as normalcy returns.

“We also implore all stakeholders in the entire cross-section of Alaigbo to sheath their swords and let us rally together for mutual forgiveness and healing so as to reset our strategy for engaging meaningfully with our fellow citizens in other parts of the country.

“Cutting our nose to spite our face does not help our present situation.

