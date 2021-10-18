SOKOTO: The clock of bandits’ ultimate destruction ticking – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday condemned the killing of over 40 people at a crop market in Goronyo, Goronyo local government area of Sokoto State by suspected bandits.

The hoodlums stormed the densely populated market at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and started shooting from all angles.

Several other people were also injured in the attack that lasted till the early hours of Monday.

The President, who reacted to the unfortunate incident in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the bandits would soon be destroyed as they are currently on a “ticking clock.”

He added that the hoodlums would no longer have a place to hide very soon.

The President stressed that his administration is determined “more than ever before to protect Nigerians from murderous criminal gangs that have no respect for the sanctity of life.”

Buhari said: “The clock of your ultimate destruction is ticking, as you will no longer have a place to hide.

“The(se) bandits are currently under desperate pressure because of the intense and sustained air and ground operations against them in their hideouts by our security forces.

“The cowardly attacks on innocent people by the bandits show a rearguard action of criminals under pressure. But they will have no place to hide and our gallant security forces will not relent in the current offensive to defeat these callous enemies of humanity.”

