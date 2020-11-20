Buhari receives panel’s report on Magu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the report of the presidential panel which probed the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, for alleged abuse of office.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Ayo Salami, presented the report to the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The report was submitted more than four months after Magu was arrested by security operatives.

He was arrested on July 6 and quizzed by the panel for alleged financial malfeasance.

READ ALSO: Magu in fresh mess as CCB invites EFCC chief over alleged breach of code of conduct

The anti-graft czar was later suspended by the president to allow for thorough investigation of the allegations against him.

The Personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle – @BashirAmaad.

He wrote: “Today at the State House, Abuja, President @MBuhari received the report of the Presidential Panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami, probing Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

Join the conversation

Opinions