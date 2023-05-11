Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi Ogulu, speaks on music career, Range Rover design

Nissi Ogulu, the younger sister of music star, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has opened up on her fledgling music career and the design of the 2022 Range Rover model.

Ogulu spoke on her journey into the ever-competitive music industry, her career as a designer, and her relationship with the parents in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

She said: “I have lived in London for 12 years. Immediately after university, I did a project, and my supervisor was gassed about the project. He reached out to a colleague at Jaguar Land Rover for me, because of how well I had done on the project. He wanted them to give me an internship which they did. After that they wanted me to come work on projects for them. That was how the Jaguar thing started.

“During the internship, I worked on a new design for the centre console. Apparently, they reached back out and gave me an offer letter and wanted me to come back in. They put me on another project where I was working with a team called Customer Focus Innovation – the team came up with different designs that may or may not make it to a model. I did that for a year, and someone on the team saw the way I work (my leadership qualities). He was supposed to travel to Austria to work on an electric car. But then he just had a baby, so he was looking for a colleague to take his place.

“We started building a work relationship and so from seeing how I work he probably thought why not me? I was there for 8 months, working on the components. Because I am working with management as well, they started to pay attention to ‘this young girl is here.”

The singer revealed that her manager gave her further projects to handle which she later found out to be the Range Rover design.

