Entertainment
Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on ‘tough’ split from wife
Hollywood actor turned-politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has reflected on the “tough” split from his estranged wife, Maria Shriver.
The 75-year-old, who spoke on the failed marriage, in the first trailer for his new Netflix documentary, Arnold, said he would live with the experience forever.
Schwarzenegger’s 25-year-old marriage to Shriver crashed in 2011 when it emerged he had fathered a son – Joseph Baena, now 25 – with a domestic worker, Mildred Baena.
READ ALSO: Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, officially divorces estranged wife after decade split
He said: ‘People will remember my successes but they will also remember those failures.
“It was very tough, on my marriage, on my relationship with my kids.
“I have caused enough pain for my family. I’m going to have to live with it for the rest of my life.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...