Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects on ‘tough’ split from wife

Hollywood actor turned-politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has reflected on the “tough” split from his estranged wife, Maria Shriver.

The 75-year-old, who spoke on the failed marriage, in the first trailer for his new Netflix documentary, Arnold, said he would live with the experience forever.

Schwarzenegger’s 25-year-old marriage to Shriver crashed in 2011 when it emerged he had fathered a son – Joseph Baena, now 25 – with a domestic worker, Mildred Baena.

READ ALSO: Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, officially divorces estranged wife after decade split

He said: ‘People will remember my successes but they will also remember those failures.

“It was very tough, on my marriage, on my relationship with my kids.

“I have caused enough pain for my family. I’m going to have to live with it for the rest of my life.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now