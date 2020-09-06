CAF promises to support Egypt in search for missing AFCON trophy

The Confederation of African football (CAF) has promised support to the Egyptian football federation (EFA) in their search for the missing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

A former EFA vice-president Ahmed Shobier had on Friday claimed that the Nations Cup trophy could not be found at the EFA headquarters in Cairo.

The Pharoahs were awarded the trophy for keeps after they won the title in three consecutive editions in 2006, 2008 and 2010 under the guidance of legendary coach Hassan Shehata.

But 10 years after, the trophy has been stolen.

Reacting to the development, CAF has stated they will render support to the EFA to recover the missing trophy.

“CAF has learnt with shock reports of missing AFCON trophies from the Egyptian Football Association secretariat.

“Our doors are open and the @EFA can count on our support in the search for the priceless memorabilia,” said the continental body.

The last edition of the AfCON was hosted by Egypt, and was won by Algeria.

