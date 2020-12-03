Calls for Buhari’s resignation over Borno killings irresponsible – Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government on Thursday described as cheap and irresponsible, the call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over last weekend’s killing of farmers by Boko Haram in Borno State.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who reacted to the development during chat with journalists in Lagos, said those behind the calls for the president’s resignation are playing dirty politics with the issue of security in the country.

Mohammed said: “In the wake of the killing, there have been calls in some quarters for Mr. President to resign.

“Well, let me say here that this call amounts to playing dirty politics with the issue of security, and it is cheap and irresponsible

“Mr. President was elected in 2015 for a four-year term and re-elected in 2019 for another four-year term.

“No amount of hysterical calls for resignation will prevent him from serving out his term.”

Mohammed said before President Buhari assumed office, Boko Haram could stroll into any city, especially in the north, and carry out deadly attacks.

According to him, Abuja, Kano, Maiduguri, Jos, and Damaturu were regularly targeted while motor parks, churches, mosques, and shopping complexes were not spared by the terrorists.

He added: “Therefore, calling on President Buhari to resign every time there is a setback in the war on terror is a needless distraction and cheap politicking.

“Let us stop playing politics with the issue of security.”

READ ALSO: Northern Elders Forum says if Buhari were honourable he would resign over Borno attack

The minister reiterated the position the government’s position that “Boko Haram has been degraded and can only carry out cowardly attacks against defenseless citizens.

“No nation, no matter how powerful, is immune to attacks on soft targets.

“For instance, 9-11 happened despite the prowess of the most powerful army in the world.

“Boko Haram’s only oxygen today is publicity. That’s why they have rushed to release a video claiming responsibility for the killing of the farmers.

“Please note that that video was shared to instill fear in the civil populace and maintain relevance in the eyes of their sponsors,” Mohammed concluded.

Many Nigerians had continued to condemn Buhari for refusal to rejig the country’s security infrastructure despite repeated attacks on the citizens.

They also knocked the president for refusing to address Nigerians on the killing of the farmers and other attacks on harmless citizens in the country.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, told journalists on Wednesday that President Buhari has agreed to address the House on the country’s security situation.

He, however, refuse to disclose when the briefing would take place.

