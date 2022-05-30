Claims of connivance between INEC, parties untrue —ZLP Chairman

Dan Nwanyanwu, the National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) on Monday, clarified reports over an alleged connivance between the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC), the umbrella body of registered Political Parties in Nigeria and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the timeline of the 2023 elections.

Nwanyanwu made this call during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

On Friday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had extended the schedule of the 2023 general elections.

The development came just a few hours after the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, ruled out an adjustment of the elections timetable.

This development led to speculations about underhanded agreements between the political parties and the electoral body.

In response, Nwanyanwu stated that the rapport between the stakeholders is in order to ensure a fair Electoral process for the betterment of the country.

“The reason IPAC has a rapport with INEC is that we have a head who is committed towards ensuring free and fair elections. The allegations that parties are not in agreement is being peddled in order to mislead people that the elections will not be free and fair. INEC mandated everyone to adhere to the window and everyone will ensure it is a credible event since we won’t seek any concessions again,” the ZLP Chairman noted.

He further narrated the chronology of events which culminated in the announcement of a six-day extension by the INEC.

Nwanyanwu said “During the second consultative meeting with INEC on May 10 with IPAC, the parties were worried about the timeline and we pleaded about changing the dates. However, INEC said a change will affect the schedule. All the 18 political parties had representatives and they were unanimous over a change in the timelime.

“INEC responded that they would look at the recommendations of the parties only for us to learned that the request for a two-month extension will not be granted. Instead, the INEC announced a six-day extension.”

