Peter Obi misled into joining Labour Party, can’t be president in 2023 —Primate Ayodele

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Monday, said the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, took a wrong step by joining the Labour Party (LP).

The cleric averred that Obi could not contest election and win, adding that his joining the Labour Party sabotaged the chances of the South-East to secure the presidency in 2023.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho on Monday, Primate Ayodele said Obi did not have the backing of God and got it wrong by leaving the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the first place.

The cleric accused the South-East of discord among themselves, stressing that the region is characterised by leadership issue.

The statement read: “There is no way Peter Obi can contest and win, it’s either he resigns from politics or wastes his money. Better still, he should help Nigerians that are suffering with his resources.

“He was misled into joining the Labour Party to pursue his presidential ambition; he has missed it, Igbos have missed it already, their generations to come will remember this and curse them.

“The South-East political leaders have successfully jeopardized the chances of the Igbos and turned the zone to something else.

“Igbo have no leaders; they don’t like themselves at all, Peter Obi is a fantastic leader, but he cannot become the next president of Nigeria, any party that gives him ticket will be a waste of time.”

