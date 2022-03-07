Buhari lacks capacity to solve fuel scarcity, he should resign as minister —Primate Ayodele

As a reaction to the ongoing fuel scarcity ravaging many parts of Nigeria, Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday, said President Muhammad Buhari lacked the capacity to address the situation, adding that the president should resign as the Minister of Petroleum and handover to a better person.

In a short statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele disclosed that the president lacked the technical intelligence to handle the situation, stressing it would be better for him to give space to someone who understands everything about petroleum sector.

“The President should resign as the Minister of Petroleum and allow someone with the knowledge to handle the crisis.

“Fuel scarcity is no thing to joke with. The economy is biting hard already. We need someone capable. Buhari doesn’t have the ability to lead as the Minister of Petroleum. Nigeria needs someone who is vast about petroleum system and ready to deliver”, he added.

Nigerians have been battling fuel scarcity for weeks, with long queues returning to filling stations that have the product. The situation was as a result of bad fuel that was imported into the country.

The federal government had promised to redress the situation within the shortest possible time, but the scarcity lingers,

