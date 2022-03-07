4,500 rendered jobless as KPMG exits Russia, Belarus

An international Accounting firm, KPMG has announced its decision to dump its member-firms in Russia and Belarus over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian Forces.

KPMG disclosed that its firms in Russia and Belarus have about 4,500 workers, all of whom have been left in the cold by the decision.

The firm made the announcement on Sunday, while registering its disapproval of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where the United Nations has recorded over 700 civilian casualties.

KPMG posted on its verified Twitter handle: “We believe we have a responsibility, along with other global businesses, to respond to the Russian government’s ongoing military attack on Ukraine. As a result, our Russia and Belarus firms will leave the KPMG network.

“KPMG has over 4,500 people in Russia and Belarus, and ending our working relationship with them, many of whom have been a part of KPMG for many decades, is incredibly difficult.

“This decision is not about them – it is a consequence of the actions of the Russian Government. We are a purpose-led and values-driven organization that believes in doing the right thing.

“We will seek to do all we can to ensure we provide transitional support for former colleagues impacted by this decision.”

