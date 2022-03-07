Abba Kyari begs court not to remand him in correctional centre, prefers NDLEA’s custody

Embattled former head of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, on Monday, begged Justice Emeka Nwike, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, not to remand him in prison custody as he prefers being in the custody of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Kyari who made the appeal through his lawyer, Kanu Agabi, while being arraigned alongside six other accused on charges of drug trafficking, prayed the court to allow him remain in the NDLEA detention facility pending the determination of his fresh bail application.

READ ALSO: Why Nigeria delayed approval for Kyari’s extradition to US – Malami

Kyari also pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charge the NDLEA preferred against him and his co-accused who included four police officers, ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.

After listening to oral arguments from both the prosecution and defence counsels, Justice Nwite adjourned the case to Monday, March 14, to enable both parties formally address the court on the issue, and ordered that Kyari remains in the custody of the NDLEA.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now