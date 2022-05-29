Peter Obi cautions supporters against attacks on political opponents

In the aftermath of Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, a former aspirant with the party, Peter Obi has cautioned supporters against attacks on political opponents.

Obi made this call via a series of tweets on Sunday, in response to various tweets attacking other political opponents.

He said, “It has been brought to my attention, and I have also observed that some of my numerous supporters are making personal attacks on other aspirants/candidates.

“Whilst thanking you for your support, which I sincerely value and appreciate, I humbly appeal that we all imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and avoid name-calling or personal attacks on other aspirants and candidates.”

Read also :Peter Obi is an asset, shouldn’t have left PDP —Bode George

The common goal is to make Nigeria better. Elections are a democratic contest and need not be adversarial, Obi further noted.

Atiku on Saturday emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

He defeated 12 other aspirants including the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to win the election.

The Chairman of the PDP Presidential Election Committee, David Mark, who announced the election result, said Abubakar got 371 votes to brush aside competition from Wike who polled 237 votes.

It has been brought to my attention, and I have also observed that some of my numerous supporters are making personal attacks on other aspirants/candidates. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) May 29, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now