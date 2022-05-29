2023: Nigeria’s emerging political dynasties unveiled, as kids of govs, ex-govs grab party tickets

The primary elections currently being conducted by political parties in Nigeria has thrown up a lot of interesting scenes where children of serving and retired politicians have found their way into the political space by winning tickets for various elective positions.

The trend whereby politicians find a way to put their children in positions after they might have retired is not peculiar to Nigeria alone as such scenes have been witnessed even in the most developed societies like the Kennedy and Bush political dynasty in the United States of America. But as it is always a fad in this part of the world, it has become the in thing for Nigerian politicians to do everything possible to entrenched their family members in power after them, thereby creating their own personified political dynasties.

Over the years, Nigerians have witnessed such, where a father will do everything possible to make sure his child continues with the trend.

The case of the Saraki political dynasty in Kwara State readily comes to mind where the father, Dr. Olusola Saraki, who was a one time Senate President handed the political baton to his son, Bukola, who was a two term governor of the state but went on to become a Senate President and a presidential aspirant like his father.

His younger sister, Gbemisola is currently a Minister in the current administration and was also a governorship candidate in the state.

Across the country, most Nigerian politicians seem to have the mindset that the only way they can sustain their names for posterity is to pave the way for their children to continue from where they stopped.

And by so doing, they stop at nothing to clear the paths for their offsprings to take up political positions after them.

In the 2023 general elections, Nigerians would not be surprised to see children of both past and present politicians, including governors, contesting for positions in different parts of the country, all in a bid to perpetuate their family’s name and access to power.

We take a look at children of past and present Nigerian politicians, including sitting governors who have clinched tickets for various elective positions in the 2023 elections.

Bello El-Rufai

Bello El-Rufai, one of the sons of Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, picked the ticket to represent Kaduna North senatorial district in the House of Representatives primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing his victory via a tweet shortly after he was confirmed the winner, Bello had written:

“It is with deep and heartfelt humility and determination that we accept the victory of our nomination as the flag-bearers of the @OfficialAPCNg for the seat of House Of Reps.

“As we transition to the next phase of campaign, we urge you to trust us, work with us, campaign with us to make Kaduna North great again. We hope you will put massive support behind us come February 2023 at the general elections. Thank you all.”

Umar Ganduje

Umar Ganduje, the first son of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, is another beneficiary of the now spreading political dynasty as he also picked the APC ticket for the House of Representatives’ race.

Umar won the ticket to represent the Tofa, Rimin Gado, Dawakin Tofa Federal Constituency in the National Assembly unopposed after his strongest opponent for the ticket, Junaidu Yakubu, stepped down a few hours to the primary election after he was allegedly “settled’ with a political appointrment and huge cash inducement.

Muhammad Abacha

One of the sons of former military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, Mohammad, emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Kano State held on Wednesday.

While announcing the result of the primary election, the returning officer, Amina Garba, said Mohammad Abacha polled 736 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes.

Mustapha Sule Lamido

The Sule Lamido political dynasty in Jigawa was further entrenched when son of former state governor Sule Lamido, Mustapha, emerged the gubernatorial flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the primary election held in the state.

At the end of the election held at the Dutse Stadium, Mustapha scored 829 votes out of the total 832 votes while his opponent, Alhaji Saleh Shehu, a former Minister of State for Works, did not score a single vote.

In his acceptance speech the younger Lamido said:

“I most sincerely accept this nomination with humility, modesty and determination

“As we move to the next stage of campaign and elections, I asked you to trust me, work with me, campaign with me and vote for me so that we can make the state great again.

“The interest of the state is far above any personal or sectional interest.”

Marilyn Okowa

Down south, it was the turn of the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to also pull all stops to entrench his daughter, Barr. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, as the preferred candidate to pick a House of Assembly ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

At the state PDP primary election, Marilyn won the ticket to contest the Ika North East seat in the Delta State House of Assembly unopposed as her opponents dropped out of the race.

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu

Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, was another who benefited from the sweeping political dynamics in Nigeria when she emerged victorious in the PDP run-off primaries election for the Ethiope Federal Constituency of the state

Erhiatake polled 46 votes against her rival, Hon. Ben Igbakpa, the serving lawmaker representing the constituency who had the backing of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who scored 22 votes.

Before the rerun election, both Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu and Igbakpa, had tied on 34 votes respectively in the initial election held at the Oghara Township Stadium.

Idris Abiola-Ajimobi

Another emerging political family is the Ajimobi dynasty which saw Idris Abiola-Ajimobi, son of former Oyo State governor, the late Abiola Ajimobi, winning the ticket to contest for the Ibadan South-West II Constituency at the APC primary election held on Thursday.

Idris emerged as the consensus candidate after other aspirants in the race stepped down for him.

In his acceptance speech, Idris called on other aspirants who withdrew for him to rally round his candidacy for the party to win the ultimate prize in 2023.

“I will make the people proud. I will make my constituency proud and give them quality representation. I promise to give my best against all contenders from the opposition parties.

“I appreciate our state political leaders, zonal leaders, leaders at the local governments, all APC excos, members, delegates and good people of Ibadan south-west for their steadfastness, love and support,” he said.

Joju Fayose

Joju, son of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, could be in the House of Representatives in 2023 after he won the ticket for the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1, comprising Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government.

In the state PDP primary election held on Thursday, Joju polled 69 votes to defeat his closest rival, Deji Adeosun, who scored only nine votes.

